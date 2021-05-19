Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $8.89 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.7% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.18. 572,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,236,512. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

