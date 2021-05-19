Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 0.8% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,913,000 after acquiring an additional 423,040 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN traded down $5.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.33. 7,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,199. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $189.92 and a 12-month high of $294.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.40. The company has a market cap of $176.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

