Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 0.8% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after buying an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in 3M by 103,772.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,956,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,348. The firm has a market cap of $115.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1 year low of $144.60 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

