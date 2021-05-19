Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,374 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Oracle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Oracle stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.70. 92,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,592,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

