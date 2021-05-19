Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 725 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,235. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.21. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $221.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.13.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

