Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Trading Down 2.6%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Insurance Australia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01.

Insurance Australia Group Limited offers general insurance products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, CTP, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural.

