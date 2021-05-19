Insured Finance (INFI) Hits Market Cap of $3.01 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $152,421.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 45.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,456,968 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

