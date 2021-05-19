INT Trading 46.4% Lower This Week (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last week, INT has traded 46.4% lower against the dollar. INT has a market cap of $4.65 million and $2.96 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00075657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00097319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.42 or 0.01157806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00056588 BTC.

About INT

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

