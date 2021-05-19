Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:NTEC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 95,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,264. Intec Pharma has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13.

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.