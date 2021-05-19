Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stake Reduced by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 2.31% of Integer worth $70,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Integer by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of ITGR opened at $93.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.02 and its 200-day moving average is $83.01. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

