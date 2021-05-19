Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,305 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $54.22. 354,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,273,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $218.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

