International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 250 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) received a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 209.20 ($2.73).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

IAG opened at GBX 195.04 ($2.55) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 204.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 173.91. The stock has a market cap of £9.69 billion and a PE ratio of -1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72).

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group news, insider Heather Ann McSharry bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.