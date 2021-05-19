Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Down 66.5% This Week

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 66.5% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $105.96 or 0.00301007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion and approximately $480.50 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00067793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00192058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004590 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00039513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.16 or 0.01088437 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.00 or 0.00977184 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,213,678 coins and its circulating supply is 123,949,678 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

