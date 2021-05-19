Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion.

Shares of ITPOF stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.93.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.42.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

