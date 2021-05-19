Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $882.34 million-$907.79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $915.17 million.

Shares of IVC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 613,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,174. Invacare has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Invacare from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

