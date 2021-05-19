Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Holdings Trimmed by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,262 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

BSCL stock opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.