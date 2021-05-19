Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.97% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

RYH stock opened at $281.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.39 and a 200 day moving average of $265.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $210.49 and a 52 week high of $287.35.

