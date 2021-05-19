Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2021 – Raytheon Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Raytheon Technologies is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Raytheon Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Raytheon Technologies is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Raytheon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Langenberg & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/3/2021 – Raytheon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Raytheon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Raytheon Technologies ended first-quarter 2021 on a mixed note. While its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues failed to meet the consensus mark. Thanks to Raytheon’s wide range of combat-proven defense products, it continues to receive ample orders from the Pentagon. Although its commercial business has taken a hit, due to the COVID-19 impact, in the military section the stock continues to see growth trends. It has outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. However, due to continued air travel restrictions owing to COVID-19 impact, operating results of its Aerospace businesses continue to get hurt. Particularly, its Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace segments are suffering. With the pandemic still ongoing, near-term outlook for commercial air traffic remains bleak that poses further risk for this stock.”

4/28/2021 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $91.00 to $97.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $91.00 to $97.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $83.00 to $91.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Raytheon Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $83.00 to $91.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Raytheon Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $83.00 to $91.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Raytheon Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $85.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $87.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 203,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 116,631 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after purchasing an additional 61,192 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

