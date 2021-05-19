Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TransAlta (TA)

TransAlta (TSE: TA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/14/2021 – TransAlta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – TransAlta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.50.

3/26/2021 – TransAlta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$11.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of C$7.43 and a 52 week high of C$12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.03.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$544.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -14.12%.

In other news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell purchased 125,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$1,342,862.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 383,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,109,448.42. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner purchased 49,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$534,096.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,693 shares in the company, valued at C$564,342.03. Insiders have acquired a total of 175,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,984 in the last quarter.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

