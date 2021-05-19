Investment House LLC Buys 282 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Investment House LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $11.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $828.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,359. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $498.83 and a 1 year high of $880.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $815.20 and a 200 day moving average of $735.22. The company has a market cap of $126.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

