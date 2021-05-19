Investment House LLC Buys New Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,140 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE stock traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.32. The stock had a trading volume of 98,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,892. The company has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.04.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

