Investment House LLC Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.84. The company had a trading volume of 295,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,415. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.82 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average is $136.48.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC raised their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

