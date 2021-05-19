Investment House LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Investment House LLC reduced its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for about 2.1% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Investment House LLC owned 0.18% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $26,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.15.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,909 shares of company stock worth $28,602,310 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $317.74. 5,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,343. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.10 and a twelve month high of $349.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

