Investment House LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.00. 85,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,018. The company has a market cap of $185.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.41 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.