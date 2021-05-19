Investment House LLC Has $12.62 Million Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Investment House LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Investment House LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $12,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,693,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,007,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 50,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB stock traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $148.46. The company had a trading volume of 170,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,529. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $125.18 and a one year high of $174.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.33 and its 200 day moving average is $155.12.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.