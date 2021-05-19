Investment House LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in 3M by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in 3M by 103,772.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,956,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.28. 70,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,348. The stock has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.17. 3M has a 1-year low of $144.60 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

