Investment House LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA traded down $5.11 on Wednesday, hitting $222.44. 396,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,329,547. The company has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $130.28 and a one year high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.07.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.