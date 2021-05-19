Investment House LLC Sells 12,550 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Investment House LLC decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,925 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HP by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 394.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after buying an additional 3,412,210 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of HP by 62.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after buying an additional 2,269,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $64,139,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.56. 292,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,513,055. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

