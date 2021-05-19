Investment House LLC Sells 410 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Investment House LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $1,300,000. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 48,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,585. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

