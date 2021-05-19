Investment House LLC Sells 440 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Investment House LLC lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,275 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for approximately 1.0% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.44. 9,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $190.13 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 142.06, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.23.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

