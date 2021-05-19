Investment House LLC Sells 440 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Investment House LLC lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,275 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for approximately 1.0% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.44. 9,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $190.13 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 142.06, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.
Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.23.
In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Recommended Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.