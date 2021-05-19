Investment House LLC Sells 99,330 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Investment House LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,815 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 99,330 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 84,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,273,664. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $221.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

