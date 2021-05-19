Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Position Increased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Investors Bancorp worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

