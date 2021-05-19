Investors Purchase High Volume of Legend Biotech Call Options (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,451 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,564% compared to the average volume of 92 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,120,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after acquiring an additional 890,832 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,105,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,104,000 after acquiring an additional 253,978 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $47,570,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 279,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $24,523,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

LEGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 205.60% and a negative net margin of 543.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

