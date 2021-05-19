Investors Purchase High Volume of RAPT Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,564 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,913% compared to the average volume of 111 put options.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $44,931.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,460 shares in the company, valued at $408,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,732 shares of company stock worth $177,408. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $41.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $576.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of -0.03.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

