IONChain (IONC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7,085.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 27.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IONChain has traded 61.3% lower against the dollar. IONChain has a market cap of $377,771.69 and $7,085.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00073362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.49 or 0.01141371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00055234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.62 or 0.09520636 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

