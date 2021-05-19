Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.68 million.
IONS traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.46. 33,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,617. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 76.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.11. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $64.37.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
