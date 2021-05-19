Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.68 million.

IONS traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.46. 33,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,617. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 76.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.11. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.05.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.