Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.09

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.09 and last traded at $35.19, with a volume of 70571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $51.11.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $35,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

