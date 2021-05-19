IoTeX (IOTX) Trading 38.1% Lower This Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $202.87 million and approximately $38.75 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00067332 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00092346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.09 or 0.01036903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00054386 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 7,544,441,829 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.