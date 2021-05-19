Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 89.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.