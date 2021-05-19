Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Chardan Capital

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 89.10% from the company’s current price.

IOVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 131.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 84.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 237,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 108,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 191.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after buying an additional 363,661 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,752,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 930,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

