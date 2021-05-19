Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Chardan Capital

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 89.10% from the company’s current price.
IOVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.
NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $54.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 131.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 84.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 237,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 108,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 191.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after buying an additional 363,661 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,752,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 930,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
