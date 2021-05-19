iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) PT Lowered to $26.00

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IQ. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.30). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.92) earnings per share. iQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter worth $50,067,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter worth $1,555,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter worth $1,555,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter worth $778,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter worth $9,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

