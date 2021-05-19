IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 372,414 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for approximately 0.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.48% of IQVIA worth $1,289,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.63. 7,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,766. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.18 and a 52 week high of $237.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.52.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

