iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.93.

