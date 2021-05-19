iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,283 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 8.0% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $121,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 386,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 248,127 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 114,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.62. 6,345,069 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

