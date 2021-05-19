iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Bought by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF comprises about 0.2% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,559,000 after purchasing an additional 58,145 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 216,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after buying an additional 29,103 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the first quarter worth $455,000.

Shares of LRGF opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $43.02.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.