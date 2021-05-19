iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) were up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.20 and last traded at $44.04. Approximately 1,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16.

