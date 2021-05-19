iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Position Increased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

ICLN stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

