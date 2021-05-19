iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,374 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 4.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $27,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $27.63.

