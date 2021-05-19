iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COMT) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COMT)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.75 and last traded at $33.07. 63,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 244,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62.

