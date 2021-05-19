iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.23% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 39,633 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of INDY stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

